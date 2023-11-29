Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 3-4, Queens 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Queens will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Queens might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Queens found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 90-61 defeat at the hands of the Spiders.

Despite the loss, Queens got a solid performance out of Deyton Albury, who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their match at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 92-51 win over the Saints.

The Royals bumped their record down to 3-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a slight 2-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.