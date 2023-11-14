Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Queens Royals

Current Records: High Point 1-1, Queens 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Queens Royals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Levine Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

High Point pushed their score all the way to 98 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 99-98 to the Terriers. High Point found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Royals suffered a painful 91-68 loss at the hands of the Salukis on Friday. Queens has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Queens' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Deyton Albury, who earned 17 points along with 6 rebounds, and AJ McKee who earned 23 points.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Royals, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

High Point is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

High Point came up short against Queens when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 87-79. Can High Point avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Queens is a 4-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.