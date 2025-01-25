Halftime Report

Jacksonville is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Queens.

Jacksonville entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Queens step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Jacksonville 12-7, Queens 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Royals going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Queens is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 167-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against North Florida. Queens fell 90-81 to North Florida on Thursday. The Royals haven't had much luck with the Ospreys recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville came tearing into Thursday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 victory over the Wolves.

Jacksonville was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Queens' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8. As for Jacksonville, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Queens has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Queens was able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 74-65. Does Queens have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Queens is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Queens.