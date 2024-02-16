Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Jacksonville 13-13, Queens 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the Queens Royals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at The Levine Center. Jacksonville is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Owls and fell 66-61. Jacksonville has not had much luck with the Owls recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Queens' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 93-79 to the Ospreys. Queens didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 13-13. As for the Royals, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-16.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Jacksonville is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-9-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Queens is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won both of the games they've played against Queens in the last year.