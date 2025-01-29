Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Queens Royals

Current Records: N. Alabama 14-7, Queens 12-9

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Queens Royals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. The Royals are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Lions will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Saturday, N. Alabama needed a bit of extra time to put away Austin Peay. They secured an 88-84 W over the Governors. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Queens couldn't handle Jacksonville on Saturday and fell 87-77.

N. Alabama's victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7. As for Queens, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over Queens in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, winning 90-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Queens and N. Alabama both have 1 win in their last 2 games.