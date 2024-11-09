Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Queens and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-20 lead against Western Carolina.

Queens has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0, Queens 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Queens Royals will face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at The Levine Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Queens is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Lynchburg 90-39. With the Royals ahead 46-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina humbled Bob Jones U with a 100-61 smackdown.

Looking ahead, Queens is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Queens is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

