Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Western Georgia 4-18, Queens 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Queens Royals' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Western Georgia Wolves at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. The Royals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Queens finally turned things around against N. Alabama on Wednesday. They walked away with a 75-67 victory over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia couldn't handle Cent. Arkansas on Wednesday and fell 75-70.

Even though they lost, Western Georgia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Queens' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for Western Georgia, they dropped their record down to 4-18 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Queens has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.