Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Winthrop 6-3, Queens 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Queens is heading back home. They will welcome the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Levine Center.

Last Sunday, Queens lost to ETSU on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin.

Even though they lost, Queens smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Winthrop took their game on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 99-56 win over Averett. The Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season.

Queens' loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-4. As for Winthrop, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Queens has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Queens came up short against Winthrop when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 88-82. Will Queens have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.