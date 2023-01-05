An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Bellarmine Knights and Queens Royals at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine is 6-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference while Queens is 11-4 and has also split its first two conference games. Both teams recently made the leap to Division I, with Bellarmine joining the Atlantic Sun in 2020 while Queens is in its first season in the conference and at college basketball's highest level.

Both teams have also been profitable against the spread this season with Queens going 8-4 against the number while Bellarmine is 7-5. The game is listed as a pick'em in the latest Bellarmine vs. Queens odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 139.5. Before making any Queens vs. Bellarmine picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bellarmine vs. Queens. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bellarmine vs. Queens:

Bellarmine vs. Queens spread: Pick'em

Bellarmine vs. Queens over/under: 139.5 points

Bellarmine vs. Queens money line: Bellarmine -110, Queens -110

Bellarmine vs. Queens picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Bellarmine

Bellarmine is coming off a 69-65 win on the road over North Alabama on Monday to earn its first conference win of the season. Garrett Tipton had 18 points and five rebounds in the victory while Juston Betz had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Landin Hacker also came off the bench to have a great shooting night, going 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Knights are shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc as a team this season, ranking 23rd nationally, but they've been even better in their two conference games, shooting 41.5% from deep.

What you need to know about Queens

The Royals dropped a 88-83 battle against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 31 in their most recent action. Queens had four players reach double-figures in scoring and AJ McKee led the way with 20 points. The Queens bench also scored 37 points in the loss with BJ McLaurin scoring 16 points in 24 minutes of action.

Queens is scoring an impressive 80.4 points per game in its first Division I season, ranking 33rd nationally. Unfortunately for the Royals, Kenny Dye had an off night in the lost to the Colonels. The team's leading scorer went 4-for-15 from the floor and finished with 11 points but he's averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

How to make Queens vs. Bellarmine picks

The model has simulated Bellarmine vs. Queens 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bellarmine vs. Queens? And which side of the spread is well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Queens vs. Bellarmine spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.