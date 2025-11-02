A pair of 20-win teams from a year ago will tip off the 2025-26 season when the Queens Royals take on the Winthrop Eagles in the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon on Monday morning. Queens closed out its exhibition season with a 103-67 win over Johnson C. Smith, while Winthrop topped Georgia Southern 96-91 on Oct. 25. The Royals finished 20-15 overall and placed sixth at 11-7 in the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2024-25. The Eagles were 23-11 overall and second in the Big South at 11-5.

Tip-off from the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center in Rock Hill, S.C., is set for 8 a.m. ET. Winthrop leads the all-time series 5-2, including an 86-78 win last year. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Queens vs. Winthrop odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It finished last season on a 229-169 roll (+1805) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model also ranks in the 99.5th percentile in a major bracket contest after correctly calling every Elite Eight and Final Four team last year.

Now, the model has simulated Queens vs. Winthrop 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions.

Queens vs. Winthrop spread: Winthrop -5.5 at DraftKings Queens vs. Winthrop over/under: 162.5 points Queens vs. Winthrop money line: Queens +198, Winthrop -242 Queens vs. Winthrop streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Why Winthrop can cover

Among the Eagles' top offensive threats is redshirt senior guard Daylen Berry. He is at his third school in four years. He played two at Charlotte, before transferring to Charleston Southern last year. In 32 games for Charleston Southern, all starts, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.8 minutes. In an 89-85 win over Longwood this past Feb. 1, he poured in 28 points, while adding five rebounds and two assists.

Also helping lead Winthrop is senior forward Kody Clouet. He is a transfer from San Diego. In 29 games with San Diego a year ago, including 14 starts, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23.2 minutes. His best game was a 35-point, three-rebound and three-steal performance in an 82-80 win over Portland on March 1. He scored 20 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 81-77 win over Pacific in the first round of the WCC Tournament.

Why Queens can cover

Guard Chris Ashby, a graduate student, is the Royals' top returning scorer. In 35 games last season, all starts, Ashby averaged 12.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.2 minutes. In the 85-78 Purple CBI Tournament first-round win over Northern Arizona on March 23, he poured in 22 points. Ashby scored a season-high 30 points, while grabbing five rebounds in a 92-87 overtime win over Bellarmine on Feb. 13.

Sophomore guard Yoav Berman also returns for Queens. In 35 games, including four starts, he averaged 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes of action. He reached double-digit scoring in 13 games, including a season-high 22 twice. The last time came in a 72-57 win over West Georgia on Feb. 24. He also scored 22 points, while adding four rebounds in a 90-81 loss to North Florida on Jan. 23.

How to make Winthrop vs. Queens picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Queens vs. Winthrop 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 157 combined points.

So who wins Queens vs. Winthrop, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Winthrop vs. Queens spread to back, all from the advanced model that has returned over $1,800 on its college basketball picks last season, and find out.