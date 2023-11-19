Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Albany 1-2, Quinnipiac 3-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

What to Know

After two games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. They will take on the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Quinnipiac might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up seven turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bobcats earned a 67-58 win over the Black Knights. The win was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 102-81 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Albany found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 96-71 punch to the gut against the Pirates. Albany was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, Albany got a solid performance out of Amar'e Marshall, who scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Great Danes, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Quinnipiac strolled past Albany in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 by a score of 86-69. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Albany turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Albany both have 1 win in their last 2 games.