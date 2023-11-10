Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: CCSU 0-1, Quinnipiac 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be playing at home against the CCSU Blue Devils at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. CCSU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Quinnipiac, who comes in off a win.

Quinnipiac took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 116-48. With Quinnipiac ahead 67-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

CCSU kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams.

CCSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Allan Jeanne-Rose, who earned 21 points. Jayden Brown was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Quinnipiac skirted past CCSU 72-70 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 2 years.