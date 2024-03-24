Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Evansville 15-16, Quinnipiac 23-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Evansville Aces and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ocean Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Evansville is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Evansville found out the hard way two weeks ago. They suffered a bruising 79-58 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Evansville's loss came about despite a quality game from Yacine Toumi, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Quinnipiac's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost 62-60 to the Peacocks on a last-minute shot From Mouhamed Sow. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Quinnipiac has scored all season.

Quinnipiac's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Savion Lewis, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and five rebounds, and Paul Otieno who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Lewis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Aces have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-17 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their loss dropped their record down to 24-9.

Evansville is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Evansville in mind: they have a solid 18-13 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 151.5 points.

