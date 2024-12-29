Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Quinnipiac looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 36-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Quinnipiac came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Hofstra 8-4, Quinnipiac 5-7

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at M&T Bank Arena. Despite being away, the Pride are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Hofstra will head out to face Quinnipiac after giving up their first home loss of the season two weeks ago. Hofstra received a tough blow as they fell 60-42 to Temple. The match marked the Pride's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jean Aranguren, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday as they fell 84-80 to CCSU. The Bobcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Hofstra's loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-4. As for Quinnipiac, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Hofstra came out on top in a nail-biter against Quinnipiac in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, sneaking past 72-70. Does Hofstra have another victory up their sleeve, or will Quinnipiac turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.