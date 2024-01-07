Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Manhattan 4-8, Quinnipiac 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Rider scored an imposing 84 points on Friday, Quinnipiac still came out on top. The Bobcats snuck past the Broncs with a 88-84 victory. The victory was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 97-72 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-8.

Quinnipiac couldn't quite finish off Manhattan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.