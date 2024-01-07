Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Manhattan 4-8, Quinnipiac 10-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Rider scored an imposing 84 points on Friday, Quinnipiac still came out on top. The Bobcats snuck past the Broncs with a 88-84 victory. The victory was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 97-72 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-8.

Quinnipiac couldn't quite finish off Manhattan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.

  • Feb 26, 2023 - Manhattan 72 vs. Quinnipiac 70
  • Jan 01, 2023 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 65
  • Feb 13, 2022 - Manhattan 83 vs. Quinnipiac 66
  • Dec 05, 2021 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Manhattan 73
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Manhattan 45 vs. Quinnipiac 42
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 79
  • Feb 09, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Manhattan 69 vs. Quinnipiac 57
  • Mar 03, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Quinnipiac 58
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Manhattan 59