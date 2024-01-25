Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-11, Quinnipiac 14-4

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Arena.

The point spread may have favored Mt St Mary's on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles. Mt St Mary's found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

Mt St Mary's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac entered their tilt with Iona with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Bobcats secured a 91-87 W over the Gaels on Sunday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Mountaineers' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-11. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Quinnipiac when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does Quinnipiac have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.