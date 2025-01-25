Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Rider 7-12, Quinnipiac 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Quinnipiac is 8-2 against Rider since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

Quinnipiac is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their matchup on Saturday with ease, bagging a 91-57 win over Mt St Mary's. The score was close at the half, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Rider's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 73-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iona.

Even though they lost, Rider was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Quinnipiac has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid victory over Rider in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, winning 72-67. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 11-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.