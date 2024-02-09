Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Quinnipiac and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Peter's 49-32.

Quinnipiac entered the matchup having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will St. Peter's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: St. Peter's 11-9, Quinnipiac 18-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut





What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at M&T Bank Arena. St. Peter's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so the Bobcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition, a fact St. Peter's found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 63-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Foxes. St. Peter's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac entered their tilt with the Golden Griffins with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. Everything went the Bobcats' way against the Golden Griffins on Sunday as the Bobcats made off with a 88-63 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.

The Peacocks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season. As for the Bobcats, they pushed their record up to 18-4 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

St. Peter's will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Quinnipiac.

St. Peter's came up short against the Bobcats when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 58-51. Can St. Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 7.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.