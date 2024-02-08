Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: St. Peter's 11-9, Quinnipiac 18-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the St. Peter's Peacocks and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at M&T Bank Arena. St. Peter's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so the Bobcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition, a fact St. Peter's found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 63-52 to the Red Foxes. St. Peter's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Golden Griffins as the Bobcats made off with a 88-63 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.

The Peacocks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season. As for the Bobcats, they pushed their record up to 18-4 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

St. Peter's came up short against the Bobcats in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 58-51. Can St. Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.