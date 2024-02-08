Who's Playing
St. Peter's Peacocks @ Quinnipiac Bobcats
Current Records: St. Peter's 11-9, Quinnipiac 18-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the St. Peter's Peacocks and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at M&T Bank Arena. St. Peter's defense has only allowed 63.6 points per game this season, so the Bobcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition, a fact St. Peter's found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 63-52 to the Red Foxes. St. Peter's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Golden Griffins as the Bobcats made off with a 88-63 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.
The Peacocks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season. As for the Bobcats, they pushed their record up to 18-4 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.
St. Peter's came up short against the Bobcats in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 58-51. Can St. Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Quinnipiac 58 vs. St. Peter's 51
- Dec 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 63 vs. Quinnipiac 56
- Mar 11, 2022 - St. Peter's 64 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 04, 2022 - St. Peter's 83 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Dec 03, 2021 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Mar 05, 2021 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Quinnipiac 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Quinnipiac 65 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Feb 14, 2020 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Quinnipiac 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Peter's 71 vs. Quinnipiac 51
- Mar 01, 2019 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. St. Peter's 60