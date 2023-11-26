Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-5, Quinnipiac 4-1

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. The timing is sure in Quinnipiac's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Stonehill College has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Even though Albany scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Quinnipiac still came out on top. The Bobcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Great Danes and snuck past 85-82.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College pushed their score all the way to 86 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 97-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. Stonehill College found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bobcats' victory bumped their season record to 4-1 while the Great Danes' loss dropped theirs to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Quinnipiac beat Stonehill College 102-95 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.