Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Manhattan 10-16; Quinnipiac 19-9

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats should still be riding high after a victory, while Manhattan will be looking to get back in the win column.

Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rider Broncs last week, sneaking past 90-88.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Marist Red Foxes this past Friday.

Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13-1 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with Manhattan on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 84-65. Will the Bobcats repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Manhattan have won nine out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.