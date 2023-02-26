Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Manhattan 10-16; Quinnipiac 19-9
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats should still be riding high after a victory, while Manhattan will be looking to get back in the win column.
Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rider Broncs last week, sneaking past 90-88.
Meanwhile, the Jaspers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Marist Red Foxes this past Friday.
Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13-1 against the spread when favored.
Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with Manhattan on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 84-65. Will the Bobcats repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Manhattan have won nine out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 13, 2022 - Manhattan 83 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Dec 05, 2021 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Manhattan 45 vs. Quinnipiac 42
- Jan 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 79
- Feb 09, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Manhattan 69 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Mar 03, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Quinnipiac 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Manhattan 59
- Feb 25, 2018 - Manhattan 92 vs. Quinnipiac 86
- Feb 15, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 19, 2017 - Manhattan 95 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Manhattan 72
- Feb 21, 2016 - Manhattan 63 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Feb 11, 2016 - Manhattan 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77