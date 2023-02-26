Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Manhattan 10-16; Quinnipiac 19-9
What to Know
An MAAC battle is on tap between the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac should still be feeling good after a win, while Manhattan will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Bobcats sidestepped the Rider Broncs for a 90-88 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for Quinnipiac, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Manhattan has to be aching after a bruising 81-58 loss to the Marist Red Foxes on Friday.
Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with the Jaspers on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 84-65. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
Series History
Manhattan have won nine out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 13, 2022 - Manhattan 83 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Dec 05, 2021 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Manhattan 45 vs. Quinnipiac 42
- Jan 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 79
- Feb 09, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Manhattan 69 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Mar 03, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Quinnipiac 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Manhattan 59
- Feb 25, 2018 - Manhattan 92 vs. Quinnipiac 86
- Feb 15, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 19, 2017 - Manhattan 95 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Manhattan 72
- Feb 21, 2016 - Manhattan 63 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Feb 11, 2016 - Manhattan 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77