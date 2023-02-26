Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Manhattan 10-16; Quinnipiac 19-9

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac should still be feeling good after a win, while Manhattan will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Bobcats sidestepped the Rider Broncs for a 90-88 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for Quinnipiac, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Manhattan has to be aching after a bruising 81-58 loss to the Marist Red Foxes on Friday.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with the Jaspers on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 84-65. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manhattan have won nine out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.