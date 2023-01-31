Who's Playing

Marist @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Marist 7-13; Quinnipiac 15-6

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 67-66 at home and Quinnipiac taking the second 77-52.

The Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-72 to the Iona Gaels.

Meanwhile, the game between the Red Foxes and the Siena Saints on Sunday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 70-55.

Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8-1 against the spread when favored.

Everything went Quinnipiac's way against Marist when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 77-52 victory. The Bobcats' win shoved Marist out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Quinnipiac have won nine out of their last 15 games against Marist.