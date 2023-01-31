Who's Playing
Marist @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Marist 7-13; Quinnipiac 15-6
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 67-66 at home and Quinnipiac taking the second 77-52.
The Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-72 to the Iona Gaels.
Meanwhile, the game between the Red Foxes and the Siena Saints on Sunday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 70-55.
Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8-1 against the spread when favored.
Everything went Quinnipiac's way against Marist when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 77-52 victory. The Bobcats' win shoved Marist out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Quinnipiac have won nine out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 20, 2022 - Marist 67 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Jan 28, 2022 - Quinnipiac 94 vs. Marist 87
- Mar 01, 2021 - Marist 65 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 28, 2021 - Marist 76 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Mar 01, 2020 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 03, 2020 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 15, 2019 - Marist 63 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 25, 2019 - Quinnipiac 92 vs. Marist 78
- Jan 25, 2018 - Quinnipiac 85 vs. Marist 77
- Jan 10, 2018 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Marist 79
- Feb 23, 2017 - Marist 87 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Dec 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 26, 2016 - Marist 91 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 79 vs. Marist 53