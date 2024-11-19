The Quinnipiac Bobcats will battle the Navy Midshipmen in an early-season non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. Quinnipiac is coming off a 58-55 win over Maine on Friday, while Navy dropped an 86-66 decision to Campbell on Sunday. The Bobcats (2-2), who won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at 15-5 and were 24-10 overall a year ago, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Midshipmen (1-3), who finished seventh in the Patriot League at 8-10 and were 13-18 overall in 2023-24, are 1-2 on their home court this year.

Tip-off from Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Md., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Quinnipiac leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 71-68 win last year. The Bobcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Quinnipiac vs. Navy odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Navy vs. Quinnipiac picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Quinnipiac vs. Navy spread: Quinnipiac -1.5



Quinnipiac vs. Navy over/under: 149.5 points

Quinnipiac vs. Navy money line: Quinnipiac -124, Navy +103

QUIN: The Bobcats have hit the money line in 22 of their last 31 games (+8.55 units)

NAVY: The Midshipmen have hit the game total over in 18 of their last 32 games (+3.70 units)

Why you should back Quinnipiac

Junior forward Amarri Monroe, who is in his second year with the program, leads the team in scoring. In four starts, he is averaging 15.3 points, five rebounds and three steals in 26.3 minutes. He is coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound and four-steal performance in the win over Maine. He had 23 points, four steals and two rebounds in an 88-62 season-opening loss at Yale on Nov. 4.

Senior forward Paul Otieno has started all 70 games over his three-year career at Quinnipiac. In 25.5 minutes, he is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He has one double-double on the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-47 win over WPI on Nov. 7. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 96-73 loss at St. John's on Nov. 9. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Navy

Junior guard Austin Benigni has been red hot to start the season. In four games, he is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32 minutes of action. He is connecting on 41.5% of his field goals and 86.4% of his free throws. Benigni poured in 34 points and added seven assists and five rebounds in an 85-80 win over Harvard on Nov. 8.

Junior center Aidan Kehoe is one of two Midshipmen averaging double-digit scoring. In four games, he is averaging 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 assists in 31.5 minutes. In Sunday's loss to Campbell, he scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 30 minutes. He had a season-high 17 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 90-79 loss to Rider on Nov. 12. See which team to pick here.

