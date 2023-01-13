Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: St. Peter's 7-9; Quinnipiac 12-5
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are 4-12 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Quinnipiac and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Bobcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Quinnipiac made easy work of the Iona Gaels on Sunday and carried off an 81-58 victory.
Meanwhile, St. Peter's came up short against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday, falling 67-60.
This next game looks promising for Quinnipiac, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.
Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 12-5 while St. Peter's' loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if the Peacocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
St. Peter's have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.
- Dec 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 63 vs. Quinnipiac 56
- Mar 11, 2022 - St. Peter's 64 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 04, 2022 - St. Peter's 83 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Dec 03, 2021 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Mar 05, 2021 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Quinnipiac 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Quinnipiac 65 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Feb 14, 2020 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Quinnipiac 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Peter's 71 vs. Quinnipiac 51
- Mar 01, 2019 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Jan 27, 2019 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Feb 23, 2018 - St. Peter's 52 vs. Quinnipiac 43
- Jan 07, 2018 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Quinnipiac 58
- Feb 09, 2017 - St. Peter's 76 vs. Quinnipiac 45
- Jan 09, 2017 - St. Peter's 58 vs. Quinnipiac 54
- Feb 18, 2016 - Quinnipiac 56 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Feb 08, 2016 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Quinnipiac 52