St. Peter's @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: St. Peter's 7-9; Quinnipiac 12-5

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are 4-12 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Quinnipiac and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Bobcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Quinnipiac made easy work of the Iona Gaels on Sunday and carried off an 81-58 victory.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's came up short against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday, falling 67-60.

This next game looks promising for Quinnipiac, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 12-5 while St. Peter's' loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if the Peacocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bobcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

St. Peter's have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.