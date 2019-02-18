Quinnipiac's Cameron Young scores most points in NCAA game in more than a decade
Young hung 55 points in a triple-OT win over Siena
Quinnipiac star Cameron Young scored 55 points Sunday in a 107-100 triple-OT win over Siena, the most points by a Division I player in more than a decade.
Young did most of his scoring damage from distance, as he hit 9 of his 13 3-pointers on the day. He also went 15 of 24 from the floor, and made 16 of 20 from the free throw line. It's the highest scoring output not only this season, but also since North Dakota State's Ben Woodside scored 60 points against Stephen F. Austin in triple-overtime on Dec. 12, 2008. Young also set a new MAAC scoring record.
Overshadowed and outdone by Young, but only barely, was his counterpart, Jalen Pickett. The Siena freshman went blow-for-blow with the Quinnipiac senior Sunday, scoring a career-high 46 points on 14-of-26 shooting.
According to the NCAA's David Worlock, Pickett and Young were on the brink of history, too. The record for most combined points by a duo in a game remains 115, which was set in 1970 when Pete Maravich scored 64 for LSU and Dan Issel scored 51 for Kentucky. Young and Pickett's combined 101 points are the most by opposing players since at least 1996-1997, according to ESPN.
The Division I level has seen some incredible offensive outputs over the years by individuals, but rarely do we get two opposing players go off in the way Young and Pickett did Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MSU big man Nick Ward suffers fracture
Ward has played a big role for the Spartans, averaging career highs in points scored and minutes...
-
Podcast: Discussing UK's mammoth win
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Gonzaga's 16-game winning streak
-
Villanova vs. St. John's odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Villanova vs. St. John's 10,000 times.
-
Bubble watch: OU gets crucial win
Plenty of shuffling went down on Saturday in the latest look at bubble teams for the NCAA...
-
Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cincinnati vs. Wichita State 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds, pick
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ohio State vs. Michigan State 10,000 times.