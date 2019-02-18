Quinnipiac's Cameron Young scores most points in NCAA game in more than a decade

Quinnipiac star Cameron Young scored 55 points Sunday in a 107-100 triple-OT win over Siena, the most points by a Division I player in more than a decade.

Young did most of his scoring damage from distance, as he hit 9 of his 13 3-pointers on the day. He also went 15 of 24 from the floor, and made 16 of 20 from the free throw line. It's the highest scoring output not only this season, but also since North Dakota State's Ben Woodside scored 60 points against Stephen F. Austin in triple-overtime on Dec. 12, 2008. Young also set a new MAAC scoring record.

To recap, Cameron Young's 5⃣5⃣ points are:

- A 2018-19 NCAA high

- A MAAC all-time record

- A 2018-19 NCAA high
- A MAAC all-time record
- A Quinnipiac Division I program record

Overshadowed and outdone by Young, but only barely, was his counterpart, Jalen Pickett. The Siena freshman went blow-for-blow with the Quinnipiac senior Sunday, scoring a career-high 46 points on 14-of-26 shooting.

According to the NCAA's David Worlock, Pickett and Young were on the brink of history, too. The record for most combined points by a duo in a game remains 115, which was set in 1970 when Pete Maravich scored 64 for LSU and Dan Issel scored 51 for Kentucky. Young and Pickett's combined 101 points are the most by opposing players since at least 1996-1997, according to ESPN.

The Division I level has seen some incredible offensive outputs over the years by individuals, but rarely do we get two opposing players go off in the way Young and Pickett did Sunday.