R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson wow again in dominant Duke win over Toronto

The Blue Devils' biggest stars showed out Friday night to give Duke a 2-0 record on their Canadian exhibition tour

Duke posted a dominant win in its penultimate Canadian exhibition game on Friday night, routing the University of Toronto, 96-60.

As was the case earlier in the week when the Blue Devils notched an 86-67 win over Ryerson, Canadian native R.J. Barrett led the way in scoring. He followed up his 34-point outburst on Wednesday by posting 35 points on an efficient 15 of 26 shooting.

Barrett also added nine rebounds and three assists and went 3-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Barrett's fellow freshman phenom, Zion Williamson, nearly mirrored his Game 1 stat line as well. Williamson tallied 24 points in comparison to his 29-point outing against Ryerson and notched eight rebounds, two steals, and one destroyed rim in 30 minutes of action.

The Blue Devils are the No. 3 team in the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and thus far have looked the part in the preseason. It's difficult to gauge their level of competition -- and even more difficult to gauge their projected team, with No. 2 overall recruit Cameron Reddish and No. 15 overall recruit Tre Jones both nursing injuries and out for the trip -- but Coach K's squad has been dominant as expected.

The Blue Devils wrap up their three-game Canadian exhibition tour on Sunday as they face McGill at 3 p.m.

