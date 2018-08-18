R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson wow again in dominant Duke win over Toronto

Duke posted a dominant win in its penultimate Canadian exhibition game on Friday night, routing the University of Toronto, 96-60.

As was the case earlier in the week when the Blue Devils notched an 86-67 win over Ryerson, Canadian native R.J. Barrett led the way in scoring. He followed up his 34-point outburst on Wednesday by posting 35 points on an efficient 15 of 26 shooting.

Barrett also added nine rebounds and three assists and went 3-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Barrett's fellow freshman phenom, Zion Williamson, nearly mirrored his Game 1 stat line as well. Williamson tallied 24 points in comparison to his 29-point outing against Ryerson and notched eight rebounds, two steals, and one destroyed rim in 30 minutes of action.

Zion is legitimately out here in Canada trying to break rims. pic.twitter.com/O9cYysvmo4 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) August 17, 2018

The Blue Devils are the No. 3 team in the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and thus far have looked the part in the preseason. It's difficult to gauge their level of competition -- and even more difficult to gauge their projected team, with No. 2 overall recruit Cameron Reddish and No. 15 overall recruit Tre Jones both nursing injuries and out for the trip -- but Coach K's squad has been dominant as expected.

The Blue Devils wrap up their three-game Canadian exhibition tour on Sunday as they face McGill at 3 p.m.