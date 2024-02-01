Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Radford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Charleston Southern.

If Radford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-9 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-14, Radford 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Radford is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Radford, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, a fact Radford proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Blue Hose with points to spare, taking the game 73-58.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 71-65 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charleston Southern in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.

While only Radford took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be Charleston Southern's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Radford took their victory against the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 90-71. Will Radford repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a big 9-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Radford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.