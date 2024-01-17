Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Radford Highlanders
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-12, Radford 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
What to Know
After two games on the road, Radford is heading back home. The Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center.
Radford fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Blue Hose with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 76-60. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.
The Highlanders have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 6-12.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Radford have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes per game this season. Given Radford's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.
Radford came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 61-48. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Radford.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 48
- Jan 07, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 42
- Feb 18, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Radford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. Radford 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Radford 65
- Jan 17, 2019 - Radford 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Gardner-Webb 66