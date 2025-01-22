Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Longwood 14-6, Radford 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center. The timing is sure in the Highlanders' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Lancers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

The experts predicted Radford would be headed in after a victory, but Charleston Southern made sure that didn't happen. Radford fell to Charleston Southern 58-54. The Highlanders' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Longwood posted their closest win since November 16, 2024 on Thursday. They had just enough and edged High Point out 82-80. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but the Lancers were the better team in the second half.

Radford's loss dropped their record down to 13-7. As for Longwood, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Radford's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Longwood over their last ten matchups.

Radford was able to grind out a solid victory over Longwood in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 88-82. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Longwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.