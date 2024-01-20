Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-11, Radford 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Radford is 7-1 against SC Upstate since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

The point spread may have favored Radford on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Radford has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SC Upstate can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lancers and snuck past 73-71.

The Highlanders have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against SC Upstate in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, sneaking past 55-52. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 8 games against SC Upstate.