Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Winthrop 15-11, Radford 13-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Winthrop and the Highlanders are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Winthrop found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 84-74 to the Lancers.

Meanwhile, Radford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Blue Hose by a score of 76-73. Radford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-11 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they dropped their record down to 13-12 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Winthrop didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Highlanders in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 92-88 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Winthrop since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Radford and Winthrop both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.