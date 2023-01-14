Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Radford

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-9; Radford 9-9

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-10 against the Radford Highlanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern at home against the High Point Panthers on Wednesday as the team secured a 106-69 victory.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Highlanders proved too difficult a challenge. Radford strolled past Winthrop with points to spare, taking the contest 66-52.

Their wins bumped Charleston Southern to 7-9 and Radford to 9-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buccaneers and Radford clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.