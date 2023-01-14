Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Radford

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-9; Radford 9-9

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-10 against the Radford Highlanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern at home against the High Point Panthers on Wednesday as the team secured a 106-69 victory.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Highlanders proved too difficult a challenge. Radford strolled past Winthrop with points to spare, taking the contest 66-52.

Their wins bumped Charleston Southern to 7-9 and Radford to 9-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buccaneers and Radford clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
Series History

Radford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.

  • Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
  • Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73