Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Radford
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-9; Radford 9-9
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-10 against the Radford Highlanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.
Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern at home against the High Point Panthers on Wednesday as the team secured a 106-69 victory.
Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Highlanders proved too difficult a challenge. Radford strolled past Winthrop with points to spare, taking the contest 66-52.
Their wins bumped Charleston Southern to 7-9 and Radford to 9-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buccaneers and Radford clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
- Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73