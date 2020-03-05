Radford vs. Charleston Southern odds, line: 2020 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Radford Highlanders and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a 2020 Big South Tournament quarterfinal clash at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Radford is 20-10 overall and 10-3 at home, while Charleston Southern is 14-17 overall and 5-10 on the road. Radford had a 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. CSU won its first round game in the tournament on Tuesday.

The Highlanders are favored by 12 points in the latest Radford vs. Charleston Southern odds, and the over-under is set at 136.5.

Radford vs. Charleston Southern spread: Radford -12

Radford vs. Charleston Southern over-under: 136.5 points

Radford vs. Charleston Southern money line: Radford -907, Charleston Southern 600

What you need to know about Radford

The Highlanders came up short in their regular season finale against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 70-62. Travis Fields Jr. had a season-high 22 points. Carlik Jones had 15 points and six assists. Jones led Radford in scoring this season (19.6 ppg).

That loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Highlanders, but Radford still wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and home-court advantage in this matchup with its strong 15-3 conference mark. The Highlanders are 14-14 against the spread on the season, but just 3-8 ATS on their home floor.

What you need to know about Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They took down the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 in the first round of the Big South Tournament. Deontaye Buskey shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. The eight 3-pointers tied a school record. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. triple-doubled with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against Charleston Southern when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, 77-74.

