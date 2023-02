Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Radford

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-11; Radford 16-9

What to Know

A Big South battle is on tap between the Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Radford sidestepped the Winthrop Eagles for a 69-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, winning 56-48.

The Highlanders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 63-59. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 14 games against Radford.