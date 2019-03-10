Radford vs. Gardner-Webb odds, line: Big South Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The No. 2-seeded Radford Highlanders will play host to the No. 4-seeded Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in the 2019 Big South championship game.

The Highlanders are favored by 7.5, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 137 in the latest Radford vs. Gardner-Webb odds. The two schools played each other only once (unbalanced conference schedule), with Radford winning 75-58. However, the lone meeting was back on Jan. 17 and Gardner-Webb has won 10 of their past 12. So before you make your Radford vs. Gardner-Webb picks, be sure to consult the 2019 Big South title game predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb aren't very deep, but they have six extremely capable shooters. David Efianayi, Jose Perez, Nate Johnson and Jaheam Cornwall all take at least 2.6 attempts from 3-point range per game and make at least 37.2 percent of them.

In conference play, Gardner-Webb has hit 38.8 percent of its 3-point attempts and the Runnin' Bulldogs don't just chuck up shots and live and die by the results. Instead, they use space to get into the paint and generate more free throws per field-goal attempt than any other team in the Big South.

But just because the Runnin' Bulldogs have an efficient offense doesn't mean they'll cover the Gardner-Webb vs. Radford line in the 2019 Big South final.

The model also knows Radford won last year's Big South Tournament title, besting Liberty in the championship game. This season, they've used their March Madness experience and home-court advantage in victories against Presbyterian and Charleston Southern.

The Highlanders' big advantage on Sunday will come on the glass, where they rank first in the conference with a 79.3 percent defensive rebounding percentage and third with an offensive rebounding percentage of 30.4. By comparison, Gardner-Webb ranks 11th and eighth in the Big South, respectively.

