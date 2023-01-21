Who's Playing

High Point @ Radford

Current Records: High Point 10-9; Radford 11-9

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dedmon Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with High Point winning the first 63-58 at home and Radford taking the second 66-64.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday High Point proved too difficult a challenge. High Point snuck past Winthrop with a 71-66 win.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, winning 63-55.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped High Point to 10-9 and Radford to 11-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 12 games against High Point.