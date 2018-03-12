Radford vs. LIU-Brooklyn odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament First Four picks from model on 11-1 roll

The 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio, with a First Four matchup between Radford and LIU-Brooklyn that will determine which team meets No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday. After Radford opened as a four-point underdog, the line has swung in the opposite direction and the Highlanders are now favored by 4.5.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the NCAA Tournament on a blistering 11-1 streak on its top-rated college basketball picks. It's also called nine of the 12 double-digit seed upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the past two years.



The model has taken into account Radford's seven-game winning streak coming into the NCAA Tournament.



The Highlanders tied for second in the regular season in the Big South, but grabbed an automatic tournament bid thanks to a strong run in the conference tournament. Radford's defense was the key -- allowing 53 points or fewer in all three Big South tournament games.



But that defense will be tested by a red-hot LIU-Brooklyn squad that just made a surprising run through the NEC tournament.



The Blackbirds, led by Joel Hernandez (20.9 ppg) and Raiquan Clark (17.4 ppg), come into the NCAA Tournament on a five-game winning streak that culminated with an upset over Wagner in the NEC tournament title game.



Their prolific offense, which ranks in the top 80 nationally with 77.5 points per game, will need to come up huge to punch a ticket to the Round of 64.



