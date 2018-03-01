Radford vs. Longwood: Big South tournament picks from advanced model
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Longwood vs. Radford game 10,000 times
College hoops fans get an early Thursday treat when Radford faces off against Longwood at 1 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament. Radford is favored by 13.5 points, unchanged from the opening line.
In this college hoops showdown that features two teams looking to advance, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed college basketball last season, producing an insane 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks, returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them.
That wasn't a fluke, either. This model has been all over big college basketball picks recently, such as Florida (-1.5) beating Auburn and Kansas (+2.5) upsetting Texas Tech.
Now it has simulated Longwood vs. Radford 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.
We can tell you Carlik Jones is projected to be the leading scorer for the Highlanders with 12 points, while Isaiah Walton will pace the Lancers with 12 points and two assists.
The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this matchup, saying you can back one side almost 60 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account Radford's strong recent performances. The Highlanders have won four consecutive games, which includes a 23-point victory over Longwood in their last outing.
They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Highlanders have scored at least 70 points in three of their past four games. And Radford has dominated this series as of late, winning eight of their past 10 meetings.
But just because Radford has had success against Longwood doesn't mean it will cover the large spread.
The Lancers are coming off a 13-point victory in the first round of the Big South Tournament against High Point, a game in which they were 13.5-point underdogs.
So what side of Radford-Longwood do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Radford-Longwood spread is cashing almost 60 percent of the time, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.
