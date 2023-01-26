Who's Playing

Longwood @ Radford

Current Records: Longwood 15-6; Radford 12-9

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders lost both of their matches to the Longwood Lancers last season on scores of 75-83 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Highlanders and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Radford strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 95-80.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Longwood sidestepped the Presbyterian Blue Hose for a 58-56 win.

Their wins bumped Radford to 12-9 and the Lancers to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Highlanders and Longwood clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.