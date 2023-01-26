Who's Playing
Longwood @ Radford
Current Records: Longwood 15-6; Radford 12-9
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders lost both of their matches to the Longwood Lancers last season on scores of 75-83 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Highlanders and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Radford strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 95-80.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Longwood sidestepped the Presbyterian Blue Hose for a 58-56 win.
Their wins bumped Radford to 12-9 and the Lancers to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Highlanders and Longwood clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
- Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
- Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Radford 59 vs. Longwood 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 47
- Jan 18, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Longwood 72
- Jan 19, 2017 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 60
- Feb 27, 2016 - Longwood 92 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 27, 2016 - Radford 90 vs. Longwood 81