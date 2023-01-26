Who's Playing
Longwood @ Radford
Current Records: Longwood 15-6; Radford 12-9
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders lost both of their matches to the Longwood Lancers last season on scores of 75-83 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Highlanders and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Radford didn't have too much trouble with the High Point Panthers at home on Saturday as they won 95-80.
Meanwhile, Longwood narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 58-56.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Highlanders to 12-9 and the Lancers to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Radford and Longwood clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
- Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
- Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Radford 59 vs. Longwood 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 47
- Jan 18, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Longwood 72
- Jan 19, 2017 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 60
- Feb 27, 2016 - Longwood 92 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 27, 2016 - Radford 90 vs. Longwood 81