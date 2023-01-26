Who's Playing

Longwood @ Radford

Current Records: Longwood 15-6; Radford 12-9

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders lost both of their matches to the Longwood Lancers last season on scores of 75-83 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Highlanders and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Radford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Radford didn't have too much trouble with the High Point Panthers at home on Saturday as they won 95-80.

Meanwhile, Longwood narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Presbyterian Blue Hose 58-56.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Highlanders to 12-9 and the Lancers to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Radford and Longwood clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.