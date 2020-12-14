There's Big South college basketball action on Monday when the Longwood Lancers travel to take on the Radford Highlanders at 6 p.m. ET. Longwood is 1-3 on the season, while Radford has a 1-4 mark. This is the conference opener for both sides and they'll play on Tuesday as well as part of the modified schedule due to COVID-19 this season.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Highlanders as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Longwood vs. Radford odds. The over-under for total points is set at 128.5. Before entering any Longwood vs. Radford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Radford vs. Longwood. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Longwood vs. Radford:

Longwood vs. Radford spread: Radford -4.5

Longwood vs. Radford over-under: 128.5 points

Longwood vs. Radford money line: Radford -200; Longwood +170

Latest Odds: Highlanders -5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Longwood

The Lancers have had multiple games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 and they lost their three opening games. However they come into this matchup off a 77-60 win against North Carolina A&T. They've also covered in two out of their three Division I matchups this season. Guard Juan Munoz leads the squad with 13.5 points per game. Guard Justin Hill does a little bit of everything as he averages 12.3 points, 4.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

What you need to know about Radford

The Highlanders got off to a 0-4 start but also are coming of a win, knocking off Mars Hill 98-50 on Dec. 9. They're 2-2 against the spread this season, including covering as 19-point underdogs in a 77-62 loss to Virginia Tech. Both these teams rank outside the top 300 in offensive efficiency on the season, and that's reflected in the low total for this matchup.

How to make Radford vs. Longwood picks

The model has simulated Longwood vs. Radford 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Longwood vs. Radford? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.