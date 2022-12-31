Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Radford

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-9; Radford 6-8

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Radford Highlanders are heading back home. Radford and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Radford lost a heartbreaker to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Radford fell just short of UNC-Asheville by a score of 62-58.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Thursday, winning 82-72.

Presbyterian's win lifted them to 5-9 while Radford's defeat dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Blue Hose can repeat their recent success or if the Highlanders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.

  • Feb 05, 2022 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Radford 70
  • Dec 31, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 63
  • Dec 30, 2020 - Radford 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
  • Feb 13, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. Presbyterian 71
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Radford 75 vs. Presbyterian 64
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Radford 84 vs. Presbyterian 76
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Radford 79 vs. Presbyterian 77
  • Feb 18, 2018 - Radford 74 vs. Presbyterian 68
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Radford 78 vs. Presbyterian 62
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Radford 59 vs. Presbyterian 57
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Radford 76 vs. Presbyterian 63
  • Mar 03, 2016 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 64
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Presbyterian 69 vs. Radford 68