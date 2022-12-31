Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Radford

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-9; Radford 6-8

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Radford Highlanders are heading back home. Radford and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Radford lost a heartbreaker to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Radford fell just short of UNC-Asheville by a score of 62-58.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Thursday, winning 82-72.

Presbyterian's win lifted them to 5-9 while Radford's defeat dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Blue Hose can repeat their recent success or if the Highlanders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.