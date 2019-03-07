Radford vs. Presbyterian odds, line: 2019 Big South Conference Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The 2019 Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinals get underway Thursday when the Radford Highlanders battle the Presbyterian Blue Hose. Tipoff from John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center is at noon ET. Radford (20-10, 12-4) stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its final five games to end the regular season. Meanwhile, Presbyterian (18-14, 9-7) is fresh off a dominant victory over UNC Asheville to advance to the quarterfinals, beating the Bulldogs 106-59. Despite their late-season slump, Vegas lists the Highlanders as a four-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 144 in the latest Radford vs. Presbyterian odds. Before you make any Radford vs. Presbyterian picks and Big South Conference Tournament predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Presbyterian vs. Radford. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Presbyterian is loaded with upperclassmen like senior forward Francois Lewis, who's averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, but it's freshman guard Adam Flagler who has been stuffing the stat sheet lately. In fact, Flagler has scored over 15 points in three of his past four games.

But just because the Blue Hose have an explosive play-maker in Flagler doesn't mean they can stay within the Radford vs. Presbyterian spread Thursday in the Big South Conference Tournament 2019.

The model also knows that despite losing three of their past five, the Highlanders have played extremely well all season. Senior Ed Polite Jr. has led the charge for Radford, averaging 13.3 points and 9.8 rebounds. He's an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and proved too much for Presbyterian earlier this season. The 6-foot-5 forward recorded 22 points and nine rebounds in Radford's 79-77 victory over Presbyterian back in January.

Who wins Radford vs. Presbyterian? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Presbyterian vs. Radford spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.