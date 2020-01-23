Radford vs. UNC Asheville odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 23 from proven model

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will take on the Radford Highlanders at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC Asheville is 8-9 overall and 4-4 at home, while Radford is 10-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Bulldogs have lost five of their past seven games. Radford had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Monday. The Highlanders are favored by four points in the latest UNC Asheville vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Radford vs. UNC Asheville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Longwood on Monday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 win. Devon Baker led the team with 19 points and Coty Jude added 14. LJ Thorpe chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds. Tajion Jones, who led UNC Asheville in scoring with 16 points per game coming in, was held to six points. Travis Fields Jr. had 12 points.

Meanwhile, Radford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 61-56 to Winthrop. The Highlanders were held to 33 percent shooting from the field. Carlik Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Radford. Jones leads the team in scoring with 19 points per game and assists with 5.2 per game.

