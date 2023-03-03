Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Radford

Regular Season Records: Winthrop 15-16; Radford 18-13

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Winthrop Eagles are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, sneaking past 67-65.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the High Point Panthers 84-78 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Highlanders are expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against Winthrop when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, sneaking past 69-66. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Winthrop have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Radford and Winthrop both have eight wins in their last 16 games.