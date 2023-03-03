Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Radford
Regular Season Records: Winthrop 15-16; Radford 18-13
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders and the Winthrop Eagles are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum in the second round of the Big South Conference Tourney.
Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, sneaking past 67-65.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the High Point Panthers 84-78 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Highlanders are expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against Winthrop when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, sneaking past 69-66. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Winthrop have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Radford and Winthrop both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Radford 69 vs. Winthrop 66
- Jan 11, 2023 - Radford 66 vs. Winthrop 52
- Feb 09, 2022 - Winthrop 58 vs. Radford 48
- Feb 12, 2021 - Winthrop 55 vs. Radford 47
- Feb 11, 2021 - Winthrop 80 vs. Radford 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. Winthrop 77
- Jan 20, 2020 - Winthrop 61 vs. Radford 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Radford 87 vs. Winthrop 81
- Feb 02, 2019 - Radford 80 vs. Winthrop 61
- Mar 02, 2018 - Radford 61 vs. Winthrop 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Winthrop 75 vs. Radford 57
- Jan 03, 2018 - Radford 85 vs. Winthrop 79
- Feb 01, 2017 - Winthrop 81 vs. Radford 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - Radford 82 vs. Winthrop 80
- Feb 13, 2016 - Winthrop 86 vs. Radford 84
- Jan 30, 2016 - Winthrop 87 vs. Radford 77