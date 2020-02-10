Radford vs. Winthrop odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Winthrop Eagles and the Radford Highlanders are set to square off Monday in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles are 18-7 overall and 10-2 at home, while Radford is 14-9 overall and 6-6 on the road. Winthrop won the previous matchup this season, earning a 61-56 victory as a 1.5-point underdog. Winthrop is 16-7 against the spread this season, while Radford is 10-11 against the number. The Eagles are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Winthrop vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Radford vs. Winthrop picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Winthrop vs. Radford spread: Winthrop -7.5

Winthrop vs. Radford over-under: 141.5 points

Winthrop vs. Radford money line: Winthrop -343, Radford +268

What you need to know about Winthrop

Winthrop escaped with a victory Saturday against Longwood by just a single basket, winning 70-68. D.J. Burns and reserve Charles Falden each scored 17 points in the victory, in which Winthrop held Longwood to just 40.4 percent shooting from the field. Burns leads the Eagles with 12.9 points per game, while Hunter Hale adds 12.2 points per outing.

In addition, Winthrop has won each of its last eight home games. However, the Eagles are just 2-4 in their last six home games against Radford.

What you need to know about Radford

The Highlanders strolled past High Point on Saturday, claiming an 81-70 victory. Radford got a game-high 20 points from Carlik Jones, 12 points each from Donald Hicks and reserve Josiah Jeffers, and 10 points from Devine Eke. Jones leads the Highlanders with 19.9 points per game, while Travis Fields Jr. adds 12.5 points per outing.

Radford also plays extremely well on the road, having won five of its last six road games. Plus, the Highlanders have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against Winthrop.

