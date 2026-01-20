Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Duke's Cam Boozer earns Freshman of the Week honors for third time
A look at the top performing freshmen in college basketball last week and for the 2025-26 season
It's no secret that this year's frosh class in college basketball has been special. The build-up to the 2026 NBA Draft will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory, as the influx of pure talent heading to the next level will have a significant impact on the league for years to come.
One of the stars of this class has been Duke forward Cameron Boozer, who is one of the favorites to win National Player of the Year honors. If that does happen, Boozer has a chance to join prestigious company as the 10th different Duke player to win the most coveted award in the sport.
The last time two different players from the same school won back-to-back National Player of the Year honors, you have to go back to the early 2000s. Former Duke star Shane Battier won NPOTY in 2001. The year after that, Jason Williams won the award.
Former Duke star Cooper Flagg won National Player of the Year last season after leading the program to the Final Four. Could Boozer become the latest from Duke to accomplish the feat? Time will tell. But if the season ended today, Boozer would have as good a case as anyone to win it.
Let's jump into our rankings and get to our CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Freshman of the Week: Cameron Boozer
Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. For the 11th season in a row, CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week, we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.
Boozer, the former No. 3 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, has been one of the best and most efficient players in the sport this season. The Duke star is averaging 23.2 points per game, which ranks No. 3 among all Division I players. He is also averaging 9.9 rebounds, tied for 17th among all players.
An absolute DAWG@j1izzle | 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/94740AJQCW https://t.co/VlUtW7spSl pic.twitter.com/oGxyL0Weyp— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2026
Boozer is coming off a 30-point outing against Stanford in which he secured his ninth double-double. Boozer also finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-56 win over Cal earlier in the week. Duke has won six consecutive games since suffering its first loss against Texas Tech.
Previous Freshman of the Week winners
- Nov. 11: Koa Peat, Arizona
- Nov. 18: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
- Nov. 25: Cameron Boozer, Duke
- Dec. 2: Cameron Boozer, Duke
- Dec. 9: Hannes Steinbach, Washington
- Dec. 16: AJ Dybantsa, BYU
- Dec. 23: Shelton Henderson, Miami
- Dec. 30: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
- Jan. 6: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
- Jan. 13: Braylon Mullins, UConn
Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshmen
1. Cameron Boozer | F | Duke
Stats: 23.2 PPG | 9.9 RPG | 4.1 APG
Boozer is coming off one of his best games of the season against Stanford. He finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block during an 80-50 win. Boozer also shot 70.6% from the floor (12 of 17). That performance marked the fifth time this season he shot at least 70% from the field on 10 or more attempts. Last week: 1
2. AJ Dybantsa | F | BYU
Stats: 22.5 PPG | 6.8 RPG | 3.6 APG
Dybantsa's streak of scoring at least 20 points was snapped against Texas Tech last weekend. The BYU star finished with 13 points in 32 minutes during an 84-71 loss. Dybantsa had scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games, including a 25-point outing earlier in the week against TCU. Last week: 2
FRESHMAN AJ DYBANTSA LOOKING LIKE A PRO AGAINST TCU 😳— ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2026
25 PTS, 33 MIN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/mpmFlB4tuS
3. Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas
Stats: 22.2 PPG | 4.4 RPG | 2.1 APG
Peterson had his most efficient outing of the season in Kansas' win over Baylor. Peterson shot 11 of 13 (84.6%) from the floor and finished with 26 points, three assists and two rebounds. That performance marked his third game this season with at least 25 points, and he did it in just 23 minutes of action. Last week: 3
Darryn Peterson put on superstar tape while he's nowhere near 100%— Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) January 17, 2026
The poise as a handler and coming off screens, elite 3-level scoring, the touch in the mid-range, and the balance and gear-shifting while nursing his injury. I like how his defensive intensity is there when it's… pic.twitter.com/xpgFoqpxOI
4. Caleb Wilson | F | North Carolina
Stats: 19.7 PPG | 10.6 RPG | 2.7 APG
North Carolina had a week to forget after going 0-2 on its West Coast roadtrip against Cal and Stanford. However, Wilson played well. In the loss against Stanford, Wilson finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals. In UNC's loss against Cal, he posted 17 points and four steals. Last week: 4
this was one of caleb wilson's best drives of the season, decisively attacking while stringing together moves and finishing the play after the step through.— Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) January 15, 2026
love how he keeps his balance and dribble to spin back to the baseline pic.twitter.com/aWKEMvlXDp
5. Darius Acuff Jr. | G | Arkansas
Stats: 19.8 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 6.3 APG
Acuff had another performance to remember during Arkansas' win over South Carolina. The star floor general recorded 13 assists with zero turnovers, which marked the most assists without a turnover in program history. Acuff finished with 18 points and 13 assists in the win over the Gamecocks. Last week: 5
Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff against South Carolina:— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 15, 2026
18 PTS | 13 AST | 0 TO | 7- 13 FG pic.twitter.com/2r7PHbpkeP
6. Kingston Flemings | G | Houston
Stats: 15.6 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 5.4 APG
Flemings' stock keeps going up. The Houston star finished with 20 points, eight assists, four steals and two blocks in a 30-point win over Arizona State last weekend. He now has seven games this season with at least 20 points. Last week: 6
Kingston Flemings changing gears and exploding to the rim… dude moves different pic.twitter.com/H1pD9buZJ9— Zack Padmore (@ZP12Hoops) January 14, 2026
7. Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford
Stats: 22.1 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 3.2 APG
Okorie is one of the best scorers in college basketball. The Stanford guard scored a career-high 36 points (with nine assists) during an upset win over North Carolina. The nine assists Okorie recorded also marked a new career best. He has four games this season with at least 30 points. Last week: 9
WHAT A PERFORMANCE BY EBUKA OKORIE!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 15, 2026
He now has a career-high 33 points for @StanfordMBB off this steal and score🌲
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/betxifTmtn
8. Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville
Stats: 16.6 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 5.1 APG
Brown hasn't played since Dec. 13 against Memphis and has missed eight consecutive games. The Cardinals have a key matchup against No. 5 Duke later this month on the road. Louisville will need its star guard back for that matchup to have a chance to pull off an upset. The Cardinals are just 3-3 in ACC play so far. Last week: 8
9. Hannes Steinbach | F | Washington
Stats: 17.7 PPG | 11.1 RPG | 1.7 APG
Steinbach finished with another double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) during a loss to Michigan at home. Steinbach also recorded a near double-double (17 points, nine rebounds) the following game against Michigan State. Last week: 9
Monster possession from Hannes Steinbach to start Washington's game vs. Michigan generating the three, making multiple efforts to secure the offensive board, and finishing the and-1 pic.twitter.com/9sbwmw6O7x— FLOOR and CEILING (Wilko) (@wilkomcv) January 17, 2026
10. Brayden Burries | G | Arizona
Stats: 14.3 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 2.4 APG
Burries bounced back from back-to-back games with six points by recording 18 during a win over UCF. Arizona became the first team in the AP Top 25 poll to be voted unanimously No. 1. The Wildcats received all 61 first-place votes. Burries and fellow frosh Koa Peat are one of the best duos in the sport. Last week: 10