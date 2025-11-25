Duke star Cameron Boozer has been as good as advertised during the first three weeks of the 2025-26 season. The former five-star recruit and a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has Duke off to a 7-0 start. In four of those seven games, Boozer has posted a double-double.

Boozer, who picked Duke over Miami (his other finalist), is on track to become the latest first-round pick coach Jon Scheyer has produced since taking over the program from legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2022.

Duke saw three players taken in the top 10 earlier this summer -- including CBS Sports' reigning National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg -- and Boozer is still in contention to possibly go No. 1. In Boozer's first test against Kansas at last week's Champions Classic, Boozer finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the 78-66 win.

"I still don't think he played incredible," Scheyer said after the win over Kansas. "That's the thing that's really exciting."

Freshman of the Week: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. For the 11th season in a row, CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week, we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

In three games last week against Howard, Niagara and Kansas, Boozer posted a double-double in two of those games. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in just 26 minutes against Howard, shooting an efficient 10 of 12 from the floor.

Boozer is shooting 54.9% from the floor and 37% from the 3-point line on 3.9 attempts per night. Boozer is also doing an excellent job getting to the free-throw line and converting at the charity stripe. He is averaging almost seven free-throw attempts per game and is shooting 79.2% from the line.

1. Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Stats: 21.1 PPG | 9.9 RPG | 4.0 APG

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Frosh Watch. Boozer has been playing at an unbelievable level during the first few weeks of the season. He is a skilled player who uses his strength to his advantage. Boozer is also a good passer and can start fastbreaks with his playmaking ability. Duke just produced the National Player of the Year as a freshman last year. Could Boozer be next? It's early, but he is going to be a top contender for the award. Last week: 2

Stats: 21.5 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 3.0 APG

Peterson has missed his team's last three games with a hamstring injury, including the showdown against Duke in the Champions Classic. Peterson won't play this week in the Players Era Festival, and it's unclear when the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will return to the lineup. Last week: 1

Stats: 20.6 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 2.6 APG

Every time I watch Wilson play, I come away impressed. Despite being a five-star recruit and a highly touted NBA prospect, Wilson plays the game like he's a walk-on fighting for minutes. He hustles around the floor and makes winning plays almost every game. He is coming off his third double-double of the season (23 points and 12 rebounds) against Navy. Last week: 3

Stats: 19.8 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 2.2 APG

In BYU's 98-70 win over Wisconsin, Dybansta finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He was coming off the best performance of his young college career against UConn by scoring 25 points in a close loss. The next test for him and his team is a matchup against Miami later in the week. Last week: 4

5. Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville

Stats: 19.3 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 6.8 APG

Brown had an impressive performance last weekend against Cincinnati. He finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in the 74-64 win. He scored 11 points in just 24 minutes against Eastern Michigan. Last week: 5

Stats: 18.8 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 3.2 APG

Ament has been one of the top scorers in his class during the first few weeks of the season. After scoring a season-low 15 points against Tennessee State, Ament responded by dropping 20 points in an 85-60 win over Rutgers. He has scored at least 15 points in every game this season. Last week: 6

7. Koa Peat | F | Arizona



Stats: 16.2 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 2.8 APG

Peat had a strong showing in Arizona's first true road game of the season against UConn. Peat finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, which marked the first double-double of his career. He also shot 7 of 14 from the floor. Last week: 7

Stats: 16.8 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 4.3 APG

Acuff logged just 22 minutes in a blowout win over Jackson State. He finished with 10 points and 10 assists after scoring at least 20 points in three of his first four games. The next test for him will come against Duke on Thanksgiving. Last week: 8

Stats: 23.8 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 2.8 APG

Okorie is tied for fifth among all Division I players in scoring (23.8) and has scored at least 17 points in every game. Okorie finished with 26 points and five assists in a win over Louisiana. Last week: 10

10. Meleek Thomas | G | Arkansas

Stats: 18.3 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 4.2 APG

The No. 13-ranked recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports has had a fantastic start to the season. Thomas has scored at least 13 points in every game this season and is coming off his best showing to date: 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in a win over Winthrop. Last week: NR