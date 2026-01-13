Just weeks before the 2025-26 college basketball season began, UConn was dealt a significant blow. Braylon Mullins, the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year, suffered an ankle injury during practice and missed nearly the first month of the season because of the injury.

Mullins, who had some lottery hype around his name entering the season, has been a key reason why UConn is riding a 12-game winning streak ahead of a key showdown against Seton Hall. Mullins finished with a career-high 24 points in a win over Providence and added 16 points and seven rebounds the following game during a win over DePaul.

"You see it in the different summer events and you get to know the character of the man, you meet the family, but you could just see the special offensive abilities," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "The way he shoots the ball. It's like a beautiful rainbow. It really is. He's a bringer of rain with that thing, and it's beautiful. We're not going to have him here long, so we're going to enjoy it."

UConn checked in a No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Huskies (6-0) are the only team in the Big East without a loss in conference play.

Let's jump into our rankings and get to our CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Freshman of the Week: Braylon Mullins, UConn

Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the ten most impressive freshmen in college basketball. For the 11th season in a row, CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week, we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Mullins, the former No. 12 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, has been a key part of UConn's rotation since making his debut against Illinois back on Nov. 28. He logged under 25 minutes during his first four college games but has played over that threshold in each of the last seven games.

Mullins logged a career-high 41 minutes during an overtime win over Providence. He finished with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting (including six made 3-pointers) and added three assists, two steals and two rebounds. The Huskies haven't lost a game this season in which Mullins played.

Frosh Watch: Ranking top 10 freshmen

1. Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Stats: 22.9 PPG | 9.5 RPG | 4.2 APG

Boozer had a strong showing against Louisville last week. The Duke star finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Boozer also had one of his most efficient performances of the season by shooting 10 of 12 from the floor. He also knocked down three 3-pointers for the fourth time this season. He has scored 15 points in all but one game (when he logged 21 minutes against Niagara) this season. Last week: 1

Stats: 22.9 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 3.9 APG

Saying that Dybantsa has been on a tear would be an understatement. Dybantsa finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists during a 89-84 win over Utah on the road last weekend. The BYU star forward has now scored at least 20 points in nine consecutive games. The last player from the Big 12 to accomplish the feat: Trae Young at Oklahoma. Last week: 2

Stats: 22.6 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 2.1 APG

Peterson received strong consideration for Freshman of the Week after having an unbelievable showing against TCU. With Kansas trailing by double digits at home, Peterson helped his team stage a late comeback. Peterson finished with 32 points and six rebounds. Peterson scored 23 points in the following game against West Virginia. Last week: 4

Stats: 19.5 PPG | 11.0 RPG | 2.7 APG

After North Carolina suffered an upset loss against SMU on the road, Wilson and the Tar Heels bounced back with a dramatic win over Wake Forest. Despite only two shot attempts in the second half, Wilson finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 87-84 victory. Wilson shot 8 of 9 from the floor and made 6 of his 8 free-throw attempts. He now has 11 double-doubles on the year. Last week: 3

Stats: 19.9 PPG | 2.8 RPG | 5.9 APG

Acuff had his best showing of the season earlier this month against Tennessee. The Arkansas star scored 29 points and earned Freshman of the Week honors because of it. Acuff followed it up by finishing with 26 points and nine assists against Ole Miss. However, the Razorbacks suffered an ugly loss against Auburn last weekend. Last week: 5

Stats: 15.7 PPG | 3.3 RPG | 5.1 APG

Flemings played a huge role in Houston's 69-65 win over Texas Tech. He finished with 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. Flemings has scored at least 20 points in six games this season. Last week: 6

7. Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville

Stats: 16.6 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 5.1 APG

Louisville started slow against Boston College but was able to escape with a 75-62 win after suffering back-to-back losses to Stanford and Duke. Brown hasn't played since Dec. 13 against Memphis and has missed six consecutive games. The Cardinals have a key matchup against No. 16 Virginia this week. It's unclear when Brown will be back in the lineup. Last week: 7

8. Hannes Steinbach | F | Washington

Stats: 18.4 PPG | 11.0 RPG | 1.7 APG

One of the best rebounders in college basketball, Steinbach finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals during an 81-74 win over Ohio State. The Washington big man has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. Last week: 10

9. Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford

Stats: 22.1 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 2.9 APG

Okorie was clutch during Stanford's 69-68 win over Virginia Tech on the road. The Stanford guard knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to give his team a dramatic win. Okorie finished that game with 31 points and six assists. He has been one of the most underrated players in the sport this season. Last week: 9

10. Brayden Burries | G | Arizona



Stats: 14.6 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 2.6 APG

Burries scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and four assists during a 101-76 win over Kansas State. The Wildcats are one of five undefeated teams remaining in college basketball and earned 60 of 61 possible first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Arizona has the perfect mix of youth and experience that will make them a dangerous out in March. The emergence of Burries has been a huge reason why Arizona sits at 16-0. Last week: 10